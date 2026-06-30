Turkmenistan, Toyo Engineering discuss new energy and chemical projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Turkmenistan discussed opportunities for new cooperation in the energy and chemical sectors with Japan's Toyo Engineering Corporation.

This was reported by the Government of Turkmenistan in a press release following a meeting between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Toyo Engineering Corporation President and CEO Eiji Hosoi.

According to the report, Berdimuhamedov noted significant opportunities for further expanding the bilateral partnership into new areas, given the economic development programs currently being implemented in Turkmenistan, and ongoing reforms in the industrial sector.

The president also outlined that Turkmenistan has created the favorable conditions for foreign businesses, the press release says.

"In this regard, our country reaffirmed its willingness to consider new proposals from Toyo Engineering Corporation in the oil, gas, and chemical industries," the report noted.

According to the press release, Hosoi thanked the Turkmen side for its continued confidence in the company and reaffirmed Toyo Engineering's commitment to fulfilling its contractual obligations in the country.

To note, Toyo Engineering has been one of Japan's key industrial partners in Turkmenistan for more than a decade. The company participated in the construction of the $3.4 billion Kiyanly gas chemical complex, commissioned in 2018, which processes up to 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually into polyethylene and polypropylene for export markets.

In recent years, cooperation has expanded beyond construction. In late 2025, Toyo Engineering began work on a major overhaul of the Kiyanly plant, while in early 2026 the company signed a memorandum with the state concern Turkmenhimiya on the project's second modernization phase, underscoring its long-term commitment to Turkmenistan's gas processing and petrochemical sector.