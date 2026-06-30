Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan hold talks on strategic partnership dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Issues on the agenda of strategic partnership relations, the current state, and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

This was announced in the report by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the phone conversation of Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev today.

According to the report, the ministers stressed the importance of successful cooperation and mutual support within international and regional organizations, and noted the importance of continuing coordinated activities on multilateral platforms.

"An exchange of views was held on the activities implemented within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and upcoming initiatives," the report said.

Bayramov noted with satisfaction the high-level participation of Kazakhstan in the Turkic World Week dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress held in Azerbaijan, emphasizing its importance in terms of promoting common history, culture, and spiritual heritage, as well as further strengthening solidarity in the Turkic world.

During the conversation, views were also exchanged on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.