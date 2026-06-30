President Tokayev urges immediate launch of new airport construction in Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called for the immediate launch of the construction of a new airport in Astana.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's remarks during the final joint session of the chambers of Kazakhstan’s Parliament.

“In the aviation sector, the network of routes is being rapidly expanded, and full-fledged air hubs are being formed. From this perspective, the construction of a new airport in Astana is a task that cannot be delayed. Construction must begin as soon as possible. I also consider the creation of a national cargo airline an important decision. This will significantly strengthen our position in international logistics,” Tokayev said.

He also noted ongoing development in Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure, including rail and road networks.

According to the president, double-track operations on the Dostyk–Moyynty section and the Almaty bypass line were launched last year. This year, construction of the Moyynty–Kyzylzhar and Darbaza–Maktaaral railway lines is being completed, while the Bakhty–Ayagoz railway corridor is scheduled to be commissioned next year.

Tokayev stressed the importance of improving the country’s road infrastructure, noting that repair works covering 13,000 kilometers of roads began last year, with 6,000 kilometers already commissioned.

He added that the modernization of road border checkpoints should be completed next year. As a result of these efforts, he said, transit freight traffic by road has doubled over the past five years, reaching six million tons.