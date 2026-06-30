Azerbaijan announces timeframe for its debut veterinary vaccine production (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Production of local veterinary vaccines is planned to be launched for the first time in Azerbaijan by the end of this year.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, Goshgar Tahmazli, in a joint interview with Trend News Agency and the Khazar TV channel.

He explained that these are vaccines against rabies and are completely produced in Azerbaijan.

According to him, these vaccines, called "Rabisafe", are being prepared at the production facility of the Food Safety Institute in Guba.

"Starting next year, Azerbaijan will carry out vaccination against rabies among both wild animals and domestic animals with preparations of its own production. For this purpose, vaccination will be carried out using decoy feeds, especially for wild animals. Since these vaccines produced fully comply with international standards, their export to other countries is also planned in the future," he said.

The official also shared future plans for the production of other preparations in the field of livestock and poultry.

Tahmazli pointed out that one of the most important measures to be implemented in the coming period is the creation of foot-and-mouth disease-free zones in the liberated territories and in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

"If we achieve this goal, it will be possible to export livestock products to different countries of the world after vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease is carried out in farms registered in those zones," he added.