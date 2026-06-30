Azerbaijan's scientific publication growth outpaces regional peers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Azerbaijan has recorded one of the fastest growth rates in scientific publications among countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia over the past two to three years, Yusuf Orbach, an assistant professor in the Department of Education Policy and Leadership at The Education University of Hong Kong, said on Tuesday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking at the 9th ADA International Education Conference, Orbach said Azerbaijan had experienced a sharp increase in scientific research output in recent years.

"Azerbaijan is an interesting historical country. We have seen that scientific publication rates here have been growing very rapidly over the past two to three years," he said, according to Trend. "Compared to countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia, Azerbaijan has demonstrated very strong growth. This indicates that an important process of scientific research development is underway here."

Orbach said many developing countries are working to expand scientific research and publications so universities can strengthen their role as research institutions in addition to providing education.

"In many developing countries, universities act as 'high schools,' focusing primarily on teaching," he said. "However, higher education should fulfill three core functions: teaching, knowledge production through research, and service to society."

He said research has often received less attention than teaching but should play a larger role as higher education systems develop.

Orbach added that many developing countries are increasing investment in scientific research and publications as universities move beyond a teaching-focused model.

He also said generative artificial intelligence could help accelerate research and education but stressed that its adoption should be managed responsibly.

"Generative artificial intelligence accelerates many processes, but it is important to understand what exactly it accelerates and how it should be managed," he said. "We must carefully consider how we use these technologies in the education system."