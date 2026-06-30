Uzbekistan's National Guard, U.S. Army review joint defense initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Uzbekistan's National Guard and the U.S. Army Central Command (ARCENT) discussed plans to expand military cooperation, including joint training and professional military education, during a meeting in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Guard of Uzbekistan.

The talks took place as part of a working visit by an ARCENT delegation led by Maj. Gen. Michael J. Lini, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Central, on June 25.

The delegation met with Deputy Commander of Uzbekistan's National Guard Col. S. Mamayusupov and senior officials to review the current state of bilateral military cooperation and discuss priorities for future engagement.

According to the National Guard, the sides exchanged views on a proposed cooperation memorandum and a bilateral cooperation plan for 2026–2027 aimed at further strengthening defense ties.

"The parties discussed the current state of military cooperation between the National Guard of Uzbekistan and the U.S. Army Central Command, as well as its future areas of development," the National Guard said in a statement.

The meeting also focused on expanding the participation of Uzbek National Guard personnel in the U.S. International Military Education and Training (IMET) program, which provides professional military education and training to partner countries.

"The discussions also covered the implementation of educational initiatives aimed at enhancing the professional skills and qualifications of National Guard personnel within the framework of the International Military Education and Training (IMET) program," the statement said.

The National Guard said the meeting underscored both sides' commitment to further developing bilateral military cooperation and strengthening professional exchanges.