Azerbaijan has significant potential for developing scientific research — expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Azerbaijan has significant potential for developing scientific research, stated Dr. Sevinj Mammadova, Associate Dean for Global Initiatives at the George Washington University (U.S.), while speaking at the 9th ADA International Education Conference, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"Azerbaijan has great potential. My colleagues have already spoken about this, and I fully agree with them. However, alongside potential, concrete actions are needed to realize it. Developing this potential will be one of the most important tasks in the coming decades," she said.

According to Mammadova, developing a research environment requires not only recognition of existing potential but also consistent efforts to unlock it.

"If we understand where we currently stand, we can move forward. Our goal is to develop the research environment and gradually reach a higher level," she noted.

She emphasized that advancing science, particularly in the field of social research, requires a long-term approach and joint efforts from the academic community.

"Developing potential is our shared task. Achieving this goal requires consistent work, collaboration, and a continuous drive to move forward," Mammadova said.