Turkmenistan, Kawasaki Heavy Industries discuss cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Turkmenistan and Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries discussed prospects for expanding cooperation during talks in Ashgabat.

This was published in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government following a meeting between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Kenji Sanada, the company’s Vice President.

"President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that during the businessman’s visit, talks will be held on areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.," the press release says.

According to the report, President Berdimuhamedov also expressed confidence that the visit would give new impetus to bilateral partnership.

Sanada, in turn, thanked the Turkmen side for creating favorable conditions for the company's operations in the country, the press release says. He reaffirmed Kawasaki Heavy Industries' commitment to fulfilling its contractual obligations and expressed interest in continuing cooperation.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has been one of the longest-standing Japanese industrial investors in Turkmenistan, participating in major gas processing and chemical projects for more than two decades. The company led the construction of the world's first commercial-scale gas-to-gasoline (GTG) plant at Ovadan-Depe, commissioned in 2019, which converts natural gas into synthetic gasoline with an annual capacity of 600,000 tons.

Earlier, Kawasaki also took part in building the Mary ammonia and urea plant, one of Turkmenistan's largest fertilizer facilities. In 2024, the company signed a long-term maintenance agreement for the GTG complex, and has since expressed interest in participating in additional industrial projects in the country, including a potential second GTG plant.

In an exclusive commentary to Trend Kawasaki Heavy Industries told that it views Turkmenistan's investment climate favorably and is ready to contribute to the country's industrial modernization and infrastructure development.

"Our primary focus is on industrial modernization," the company representative said, commenting on Kawasaki's priorities in Turkmenistan.

Speaking about the company's readiness to support the country's industrial modernization and infrastructure projects, the representative said: "We highly assess them. At the same time, we have strong expectations for further improvements in the future. We would be delighted if, through our cooperation, we could help achieve significant progress and create even more favorable conditions."