Turkmenistan, Türkiye’s Çalık Holding discuss investment co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Turkmenistan discussed the implementation of industrial and infrastructure projects with Türkiye's Çalık Holding.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the Turkmen government.

"Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Ahmet Çalık, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Çalık Holding Group," the press release says.

According to the report, Berdimuhamedov noted that Çalık Holding is currently participating in the construction of a number of major industrial and social facilities in Turkmenistan. The president also stressed that Turkmenistan supports the use of innovative technologies and efficient economic solutions in joint projects.

Ahmet Çalık thanked the Turkmen side for creating conditions for the company's operations in the country and reaffirmed Çalık Holding's commitment to fulfilling its contractual obligations, the press release noted.

Meanwhile, Çalık Holding has been one of the largest foreign investors in Turkmenistan for nearly three decades and remains deeply involved in the country's energy and infrastructure development. Through its subsidiaries, the group has built multiple gas-fired power plants, including Turkmenistan's first combined-cycle power plant, and is currently constructing a 1,574-MW combined-cycle facility in Balkan province, one of the country's largest energy projects.

Beyond power generation, Çalık has delivered hospitals, textile enterprises, industrial facilities and urban infrastructure, while its executives have repeatedly described Turkmenistan as one of the company's key international markets.