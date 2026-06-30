Uzbekistan, Pakistan explore investment opportunities in herbal medicine and agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Officials from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture met with representatives of Pakistan's Agha Jee Herbal World to discuss potential investment projects in herbal medicine, medicinal plant cultivation and high-value agriculture, the ministry said.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The talks focused on prospects for developing products based on traditional medicine and medicinal plants in Uzbekistan, including plans to establish a clinic, a training center and a production facility for herbal medical products in Tashkent under the Agha Jee Herbal World brand.

According to the ministry, the sides also discussed the company's proposal to cultivate saffron and premium basmati rice varieties in Uzbekistan. The discussions covered identifying suitable regions for cultivation, assessing agronomic requirements and developing export-oriented production.

"The parties discussed prospects for developing production based on traditional medicine and medicinal plants, as well as establishing a clinic, training center and manufacturing facility under the Agha Jee Herbal World brand in Tashkent," the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement.

The meeting also addressed opportunities to attract investment into Uzbekistan's agricultural sector and promote value-added production through the introduction of new crops and technologies.

"The sides agreed to continue discussions in these areas and jointly explore opportunities for implementing investment projects," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Agriculture said the proposed initiatives are intended to support the development of Uzbekistan's medicinal plant industry, expand agricultural diversification and strengthen trade and investment ties with Pakistan.