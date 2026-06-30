Turkmenistan, Türkiye's Rönesans Holding discuss investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Turkmenistan discussed bilateral cooperation with Türkiye's Rönesans Holding during talks in Ashgabat.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the Turkmen government.

"President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Chairman of the Board of Rönesans Holding Erman Ilıcak," the press release reported.

According to the report, Berdimuhamedov noted that Rönesans Holding has implemented numerous projects in Turkmenistan over the years, including the construction of major industrial enterprises, infrastructure facilities, and energy projects.

The president also emphasized the importance Turkmenistan attaches to expanding cooperation with leading international companies, including Rönesans Holding, the report informs.

"For many years, Turkmenistan has cooperated with Rönesans Holding. During this period, the company has established itself as a reliable partner by successfully implementing several projects in our country," the press release quoted Berdimuhamedov as saying.

According to the report, Ilıcak thanked the Turkmen side for its continued confidence in the company and reaffirmed Rönesans Holding's commitment to fulfilling its contractual obligations in the country.

Meanwhile, Rönesans Holding is one of the largest foreign contractors operating in Turkmenistan. Since entering the market in the 1990s, the Turkish company has completed dozens of projects worth several billion dollars, including government buildings, healthcare facilities, industrial plants, hotels, shopping centers, and energy infrastructure.

Among its flagship projects are the Ashgabat International Airport passenger terminal, the Garabogaz urea plant, and a 432-MW gas-fired power plant in the Çärjew district. The company continues to regard Turkmenistan as one of its key international markets and remains involved in major state infrastructure and industrial projects.