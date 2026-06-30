Uzbekistan, Chinese urban planning firm discuss infrastructure projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Fergana regional governor met with a delegation of China's China Urban Construction Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd., to discuss potential cooperation on urban development and infrastructure projects.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Fergana Regional Administration following the meeting between Fergana regional governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a delegation led by Xue Yuwei, director of China's China Urban Construction Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd..

The talks focused on prospective joint initiatives in urban planning, modern infrastructure and the integrated development of the Fergana region.

According to the regional administration, Bozorov highlighted Uzbekistan's ongoing construction and urban development reforms, particularly in Fergana, and expressed confidence in establishing productive ties with the Chinese company.

"Today, large-scale work is underway in Uzbekistan, including the Fergana region, in the fields of construction and urban development, and we are confident in establishing effective collaboration with your company," Bozorov said, according to the regional administration.

Xue said the company is studying Fergana's economic and investment potential as well as opportunities in urban development and expressed interest in participating in major projects related to modern city planning and infrastructure.

"Our company is closely examining Fergana's economic and investment potential and is interested in implementing large-scale projects in modern urban development and infrastructure," Xue said, according to the statement.

The sides exchanged views on a number of prospective initiatives, while Bozorov emphasized the need to designate responsible officials, begin practical joint work and implement projects in phases.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue discussions and advance plans for future joint projects, the regional administration said.