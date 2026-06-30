International companies to expand greenhouse project in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Dutch Food Ventures and Japanese DENSO Group plan to expand a major greenhouse project in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region with total investments estimated at around 50 million euros, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The project was discussed during a meeting between Vice Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenzhekhanuly and representatives of Food Ventures and DENSO Group.

The expansion will involve the further development of the existing greenhouse complex operated by Green Capital Kazakhstan LLP and is expected to create around 200 new jobs.

During the meeting, Kenzhekhanuly welcomed the investors’ decision to expand their operations in Kazakhstan, noting that food security remains one of the country’s key policy priorities and that greenhouse production plays a strategic role in strengthening the agricultural sector.

“The expansion of the existing greenhouse complex will increase domestic production of fresh vegetables, facilitate the introduction of advanced cultivation, climate-control and energy-efficient technologies, and support the further development of rural areas,” Kenzhekhanuly said.

The current greenhouse complex has been operating since 2017 with the participation of Dutch company Food Ventures and the Kazakhstan–Hungary Direct Investment Fund. The project is designed to produce up to 12,000 tons of fruit and vegetable products annually for both the domestic market and exports to neighboring countries.

To date, 10 hectares of greenhouse facilities have been commissioned and more than 170 jobs created.

Investors said the expansion will be implemented in two phases, each involving the construction of 7 hectares of greenhouse facilities. Investment in the first phase is estimated at 20–25 million euros, including the development of engineering and energy infrastructure.

The new greenhouse facilities will incorporate Dutch and Japanese technologies for crop cultivation, automated climate management and energy efficiency.