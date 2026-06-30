Azerbaijan has potential for developing scientific research - Javid Huseynov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Azerbaijan has significant potential to develop scientific research and expand international cooperation, stated Dr. Javid Huseynov, Associate Professor of Professional Practice in Applied Analytics at Columbia University (U.S.), while speaking at the 9th ADA International Education Conference, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"There is great potential in Azerbaijan for developing research infrastructure and establishing new research centers and laboratories. The main task now is to create mechanisms that will allow research results to reach the international level and enable closer cooperation with the world's leading scientific communities," he said.

According to Huseynov, Azerbaijani scientists need to participate more actively in leading international scientific organizations and publish their research in reputable global journals.

"It is important for researchers from Azerbaijan to publish and participate in international scientific communities. This creates opportunities for collaboration with scientists from around the world and contributes to the development of science in the country," he said.

The expert noted that a number of Azerbaijani universities are already achieving strong results in international publishing and scientific cooperation.

"There are already good examples of such cooperation. This area needs to be developed further because it strengthens international ties and expands the participation of Azerbaijani researchers in the global scientific agenda," Huseynov said.

In his view, the development of research infrastructure should be accompanied by effective mechanisms to attract talented specialists and foster innovation.

"It is important to think not only about bringing back scientists working abroad. We need to create a mechanism that allows them to continue their research wherever they are while simultaneously collaborating with universities and industrial organizations in Azerbaijan, so that the results of this work benefit the country," the expert emphasized.