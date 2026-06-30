Uzbekistan, Belarus discuss strengthening parliamentary and economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Senior officials from Uzbekistan and Belarus have met in the Uzbek Senate to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation, with a focus on parliamentary diplomacy and broader economic engagement.

This was announced in a report published by the Senate of the Oliy Majlis following a meeting held on June 30 between the chairman of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Foreign Economic Relations, Foreign Investment, and Tourism, Alisher Agzamkhodjaev, and Alexander Ogorodnikov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus.

"The meeting focused on further strengthening bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Belarus, particularly inter-parliamentary cooperation, and expanding ties in the trade-economic, investment, cultural-humanitarian, and tourism sectors," the senate said in the statement.

The discussions also emphasized the importance of enhancing parliamentary diplomacy, continuing reciprocal visits, and expanding joint initiatives. Cooperation on international parliamentary platforms was highlighted as a key area for future engagement.

At the conclusion of the talks, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening friendly relations and strategic partnership, as well as advancing practical cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

The meeting comes amid growing ties between Belarus and Uzbekistan, which have been reinforced through a series of high-level contacts between the officials of both countries. This month, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting with the Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin on the sidelines of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation and preparations for upcoming high-level engagements.

The bilateral trade has continued to grow, increasing by 32% since the beginning of the year. The countries are also implementing joint projects in agriculture, machinery manufacturing, and other industries.