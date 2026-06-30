Uzbekistan, Qatar review bilateral co-op and Afghanistan support initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Uzbekistan and Qatar discussed bilateral cooperation and regional efforts to support Afghanistan's sustainable development.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan following the meeting between Uzbekistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, and Qatar's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Hassan Hamza Hashim, on June 30.

According to the ministry, the talks centered on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, transport, and logistics, as well as cultural and humanitarian initiatives that could contribute to Afghanistan's long-term socio-economic recovery. The officials also exchanged views on regional developments and opportunities for closer coordination on issues related to Afghanistan.

The Qatari side commended Uzbekistan's consistent engagement in supporting Afghanistan's reconstruction and economic development, emphasizing Tashkent's growing role as a regional partner promoting dialogue, connectivity, and stability.

"Qatar highly appreciates the Republic of Uzbekistan's consistent efforts to support Afghanistan's socio-economic recovery and recognizes the important role of Tashkent in promoting regional stability and development," the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

Uzbekistan has in recent years pursued an active policy of engaging Afghanistan through infrastructure, trade, and humanitarian initiatives, arguing that the country's economic recovery is essential to ensuring lasting security and prosperity across Central Asia.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Uzbekistan-Qatar partnership, expanding practical cooperation on regional issues, and maintaining regular, constructive dialogue on Afghanistan. They also expressed readiness to continue working together on initiatives aimed at fostering peace, economic development, and greater regional connectivity.