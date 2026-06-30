Kazakhstan’s Tokayev appoints new first deputy head of presidential administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Erlan Karin has been appointed First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan reported.

The corresponding decree was signed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Karin has been relieved of his previous post.

Prior to the appointment, Karin served as State Counsellor of Kazakhstan, a position he was appointed to on June 14, 2022.

From April 2019 to July 2020, he served as Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since July 2020, he worked as Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On January 5, 2022, by presidential decree, he was appointed State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan.