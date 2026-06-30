Visa Direct reaches more than 12 billion payment endpoints in 195 countries

PARIS, France, June 30. Visa Direct has reached more than 12 billion payment endpoints in 195 countries.

The remarks were made by Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial and Money Movement Solutions for Visa CEMEA (Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Shahebaz Khan during an information session at the Visa Payments Forum in Paris, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Visa is expanding its cross-border and domestic remittance capabilities through its Visa Direct platform, which allows you to send funds to bank accounts, cards, and digital wallets worldwide," he explained.

According to him, the Visa Direct solution is designed to simplify payments to suppliers, employees, and contractors, as well as to speed up money transfers both domestically and internationally.

Khan pointed out that the platform covers more than 12 billion payment acceptance points, including bank accounts, payment cards, and mobile wallets.

"We've built a platform that allows you to send money to more than 12 billion endpoints—whether it's a Visa card, a bank account, or a mobile wallet," he also said.

According to him, Visa Direct operates in 195 countries and supports more than 150 currencies, allowing users to conduct transactions that can be significantly more complex and slow in the traditional banking system.

He emphasized that access to the platform is provided through Visa's partner banks, making the service part of the existing financial infrastructure.

"With Visa Direct, you can make payments that would be much more difficult to implement in the traditional banking system," the company representative noted.

Visa views Visa Direct as a key component of its strategy to develop a global payments ecosystem that enables fast and flexible transfers between various types of financial accounts and tools.