Emmanuel Macron receives Saida Mirziyoyeva as Uzbekistan-France ties deepen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Saida Mirziyoyeva said she held productive talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during her visit to Paris, highlighting the growing strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and France.

This was reflected in the statement posted by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, on her Telegram account.

She noted that Uzbekistan and France are linked by a long-standing partnership spanning key strategic sectors and voiced confidence that the two countries will continue to advance joint projects and initiatives that serve the interests of both nations.

“I am grateful to French President Emmanuel Macron for the attention and warm welcome,” Saida Mirziyoyeva said following her meeting with the French leader.

Mirziyoyeva said she had conveyed “the warmest wishes” from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and highlighted the strong partnership between the two countries.

“Our countries are connected by a long-term partnership in the most important strategic areas. I am confident that many more joint projects and initiatives that will benefit both nations lie ahead,” she said.

The meeting comes amid growing ties between Uzbekistan and France, which have been reinforced through a series of high-level contacts between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders have held several meetings in recent years, including Macron’s visit to Uzbekistan in 2023 and Mirziyoyev’s state visit to France in 2025, resulting in expanded cooperation across trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, education, and cultural exchanges. Their discussions have helped elevate bilateral relations to a new level and laid the groundwork for new joint initiatives between Tashkent and Paris.