Russia, Kazakhstan discuss further development of bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the further development of bilateral relations during a telephone conversation, according to the Kremlin press service.

“In line with the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of the Russian Federation to Kazakhstan in May 2026, the parties discussed current issues concerning the further development of Russian-Kazakh relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of mutually beneficial bilateral projects in the trade, economic and energy sectors,” the Kremlin said.

Putin paid a state visit to Kazakhstan on May 27-29. During the visit, the sides signed 15 documents, including the Joint Statement on the Seven Principles of Friendship and Good Neighborliness between the Peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan.

As part of the visit program, Putin and Tokayev also gave a symbolic launch to the construction of the Sirius center for gifted children in Astana. Later, the Russian president took part in the plenary session of the Fifth Eurasian Economic Forum.

The following day, the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was held.