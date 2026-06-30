EBRD bonds set for next coupon payment under AZIR Index

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The next coupon payment on floating-rate bonds issued by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and indexed to the AZIR (interbank unsecured money market rate) will take place on July 1.

This was reported by the press service of the National Depository Center (NDC).

Meanwhile, it is reported that the coupon payment amounts to 1,643.06 manat ($966.8) (one thousand six hundred forty-three manats and 6 cents) per bond.

The placement of bonds with state registration number AZ2001028169 and a face value of 100,000 manat ($58,844) was successfully completed on October 1, 2025.

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) floating-rate bonds (FRNs) feature coupon payments that adjust periodically based on specific benchmark interest rates. Payouts are designed to align with prevailing market conditions, protecting investors against interest rate volatility.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is a multilateral developmental investment bank established in 1991. Headquartered in London, it operates across three continents to support the transition to market-oriented economies. The bank focuses on enabling a sustainable private sector through financing, policy reform, and business advice.