  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan’s SSS to conduct operational-search activities at strategic facilities

Politics News 30 June 2026 16:38 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s SSS to conduct operational-search activities at strategic facilities
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Operational-search activities in the field of ensuring the security of protected persons and strategic objects have been entrusted to the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 507 dated June 19, 2001, "On the division of powers of operational and search subjects in the implementation of operational-search measures".

According to the decree, the State Security Service will carry out operational and search activities in the field of ensuring the security of persons and strategic facilities protected by the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of Azerbaijan.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more