Azerbaijan’s SSS to conduct operational-search activities at strategic facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Operational-search activities in the field of ensuring the security of protected persons and strategic objects have been entrusted to the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 507 dated June 19, 2001, "On the division of powers of operational and search subjects in the implementation of operational-search measures".

According to the decree, the State Security Service will carry out operational and search activities in the field of ensuring the security of persons and strategic facilities protected by the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of Azerbaijan.