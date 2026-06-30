Kazakhstan creates legal framework for air taxis, unmanned aviation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Kazakhstan has created a legislative framework for the development of air taxis and unmanned aviation, the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said.

According to the ministry, on June 24, 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law “On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Digitalization, Personal Data Protection, Road Traffic and Regulation of Advanced Technologies in Transport.”

The amendments introduce changes to the Law “On the Use of the Airspace of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Aviation Activities.”

According to the ministry, the move officially establishes a modern regulatory framework for the development of innovative aviation and the integration of advanced technologies into Kazakhstan’s national aviation system.

With the adoption of the amendments, Kazakhstan has legally established rules for the urban air mobility (UAM) market and joined a group of countries with developed regulatory frameworks for eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft), alongside the United States, the European Union, South Korea and China.

The ministry said the legislation introduces seven key changes.

These include the introduction of the concept of Advanced Air Mobility and the definition of its categories — urban and regional air mobility; the creation of a legal basis for operating eVTOL aircraft and other aircraft approved for advanced air mobility; and recognition of vertiports as part of the supporting infrastructure.

The amendments also establish new certification mechanisms for aviation developers and manufacturers, operators of urban air mobility services and civil remotely piloted aircraft systems.

In addition, Kazakhstan introduced the legal status of an unmanned traffic management (UTM) system designed to provide digital control of drone flights, including information exchange, identification, routing and airspace coordination.

The legislation further establishes cybersecurity and digital infrastructure requirements for drone traffic services and improves state regulation of civil unmanned aviation systems, including registration, operation, certification and flight management procedures.

According to the ministry, the legislative changes move innovative aviation technologies from an experimental stage into a fully regulated environment, creating transparent conditions for investment, technology deployment and the development of high-tech business.