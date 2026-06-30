Iran weighing decision on final agreement talks with U.S. - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Iran will determine the timing and format for the start of negotiations between Iran and the U.S. aimed at reaching a final agreement.

This was announced by the press service of the Iranian MFA, citing spokesperson Esmail Baghaei's remarks at a press conference in Tehran on June 30.

According to the Iranian MFA, Baghaei noted that in the coming days, a decision will be made on the format and timeline for reaching a final agreement between Iran and the United States within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Islamabad.

Furthermore, Baghaei stated that any meeting held must have a purpose and be necessary. To begin discussions on a final agreement between Iran and the United States, it is necessary to begin and continue implementing Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11 of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the countries in Islamabad.

The ministry spokesperson added that, in general, Iran has no plans to meet with the U.S. side at any level in the coming days, and that it would refuse to attend.

Baghaei noted that, based on preliminary information, talks with the Qatari side will take place tomorrow in Doha regarding the implementation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding, including the unfreezing of Iranian assets.

“The obligations of the parties in the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States are completely transparent and clear. The first clause of the memorandum calls for an end to the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The United States, as a party to the memorandum, must fulfill its obligations and take all necessary steps to stop Israel’s military attacks on Lebanon,” he said.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.