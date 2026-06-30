Uzbekistan, China advance scientific co-op on environmental protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Uzbekistan and China pledged to strengthen scientific cooperation on climate change and environmental protection during meetings in Urumqi.

This was reflected in the statement published by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan following the first Dialogue Mechanism of Heads of State Scientific Research Institutions of China and Central Asian countries in Urumqi.

According to the National Committee, in the course of the meeting, Aziz Abdukhakimov, Uzbekistan's presidential adviser on environmental issues and chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, met with He Huping, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Zhang Yuanming, director general of the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography.

The discussions focused on expanding joint research and implementing practical environmental initiatives, including the establishment of a regional early warning center for sand and dust storms, the development of botanical and halophyte gardens using Chinese technologies, and the introduction of environmentally friendly technologies in the extraction of natural resources.

Furthermore, Abdukhakimov highlighted Uzbekistan's growing focus on environmental policy under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, pointing to a series of nationwide initiatives aimed at addressing climate and ecological challenges.

"Under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the environmental agenda has become one of the key priorities of Uzbekistan's state policy," Abdukhakimov said. "National programs such as Yashil Makon (Green Nation), Clean Air, Waste-Free Territory, Bioheritage and Ecoculture, along with the initiative to transform Samarkand into the green capital of investment and innovation in Central Asia, reflect our commitment to sustainable development."

The Chinese side expressed support for expanding long-term scientific collaboration between the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography, and Uzbekistan's environmental institutions.

"The partnership between our scientific institutions creates new opportunities to develop innovative solutions for combating desertification, mitigating the effects of climate change, and promoting sustainable ecosystem management across the region," the participants said, according to the Uzbek side.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of honors recognizing contributions to bilateral scientific cooperation. Zhang Yuanming was awarded Uzbekistan's "Protector of Nature" badge for his role in advancing cooperation on land restoration, combating desertification, and preventing sand and dust storms. In return, the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography conferred the title of Honorary Professor on Abdukhakimov in recognition of his efforts to strengthen Uzbek-Chinese scientific cooperation.