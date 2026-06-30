Kazakhstan, US business communities strengthen cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. A Memorandum of Understanding on strategic partnership has been signed between the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan Atameken and the US Chamber of Commerce’s US–Kazakhstan Business Council, Atameken reports.

The document was signed following the Kazakhstan–United States Business Roundtable held in Astana.

"The memorandum is aimed at further expanding direct engagement between the business communities of the two countries, implementing joint investment projects and strengthening institutional cooperation," Atameken said.

Opening the event, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken Kanat Sharlapayev said Kazakhstan and the United States have built a strong foundation for bilateral economic cooperation over the years.

He noted that US companies were among the first strategic investors in independent Kazakhstan, helping establish a long-term partnership, while current bilateral engagement is increasingly moving beyond traditional trade ties toward technological cooperation, production localization and the creation of new growth drivers.

Sharlapayev emphasized that one of Kazakhstan’s priorities remains the development of a transparent, predictable and competitive regulatory environment for foreign investors. In cooperation with the government, the country continues work on improving tax administration, reducing administrative barriers and creating favorable conditions for long-term investment projects.

He also outlined several emerging areas of cooperation of mutual interest to Kazakhstan and the United States. These include development of critical materials and rare earth metals projects with deep-processing facilities and joint research centers, expansion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route with participation of US companies in modernizing port and logistics infrastructure, and cooperation in the digital economy, artificial intelligence and fintech sectors through the Astana International Financial Centre.

Particular attention was also given to the agricultural sector. Kazakhstan proposed developing joint projects with US partners in precision agriculture, deep processing of agricultural products, localization of modern agricultural machinery manufacturing and irrigation systems.

“We are interested not simply in attracting capital, but in creating modern industries, transferring technologies, fostering innovation and generating new sources of economic growth. Kazakhstan seeks to develop partnerships that create long-term economic value for both countries,” Sharlapayev said.