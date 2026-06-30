Ashgabat hosts interagency meeting on irrigation, water infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Turkmenistan brought together government agencies and international experts in Ashgabat to discuss irrigation efficiency and advanced water management practices.

This was reported by the press service of the Turkmen government following an interagency meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the entry into force of the UNECE Water Convention.

"Experts discussed current approaches to improving irrigation efficiency, opportunities to modernize infrastructure, as well as wastewater treatment and reuse systems. Particular attention was paid to digitalization of the sector, legal regulation and adaptation to global climate change," the press release said.

According to the report, the meeting was organized by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Committee for Water Management in a hybrid format.

It brought together national specialists in water management, irrigation, environmental protection and hydraulic engineering, along with representatives of the UNECE Water Convention secretariat, the report informs.

The press release outlined, that participants also reviewed integrated water resources management as a key element of regional water security.

The sides noted that Turkmenistan's water policy is based on agreed regional water quotas, infrastructure development and the application of modern technologies.

The government added that representatives of the UNECE Water Convention secretariat welcomed Turkmenistan's efforts to improve water management and emphasized the importance of continued regional dialogue and interagency cooperation on the sustainable use of transboundary water resources.

For reference, Water management remains one of Turkmenistan's key economic priorities, as about 80% of the country's territory is covered by the Karakum Desert and agriculture depends almost entirely on irrigation. Most of the country's water resources originate from transboundary rivers, primarily the Amu Darya, making efficient water use and regional cooperation essential for long-term agricultural and economic development.

In recent years, Turkmenistan has worked with international partners, including the UNECE and UNDP, to advance integrated water resources management, modernize irrigation infrastructure and align national legislation with international water governance standards. These efforts include reforms to improve water efficiency, strengthen institutional coordination and promote the use of modern technologies across the water sector.