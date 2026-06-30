Iran reports progress in implementing memorandum with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Compliance with certain provisions of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the U.S. is at a relatively acceptable level.

This was announced by the press service of the Iranian MFA, citing spokesperson Esmail Baghaei's remarks at a press conference in Tehran on June 30.

"Some provisions of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the U.S., ending the naval blockade, making concessions regarding the sale of Iranian crude oil and petrochemical products, are implemented. Also, Iran's commitment regarding the Strait of Hormuz has been fully implemented," he noted.

Baghaei said that, however, there are serious problems with some provisions. In this regard, Iran expects the other side to fulfill its obligations in accordance with the memorandum of understanding.

"The U.S.'s failure to fulfill its obligations under the memorandum of understanding will have a negative impact on the continuation of the process. First, there is no doubt about this. Iran won't leave any step unanswered. The Iranian armed forces will respond immediately and decisively to any attack against Iran. Secondly, these steps would be a violation of Article 1 of the memorandum of understanding. If such violations are repeated and continue, the continuation of this process will face problems," he added.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.