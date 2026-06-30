Tokayev reaffirms Kazakhstan’s commitment to strategic co-op with Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to developing its strategic partnership with Germany.

This was reported by the press service of the Kazakh president, citing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's remarks during a meeting with German Federal Minister of Economy and Energy Katherina Reiche.

According to the press service, in the course of the meeting, Tokayev noted that Germany remains one of Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partners.

“Bilateral trade and investment cooperation continue to demonstrate positive momentum. Since 2005, more than $8 billion in foreign direct investment has been attracted into Kazakhstan’s economy, with the majority directed toward non-resource sectors. More than 1,000 companies with German capital are currently operating successfully in Kazakhstan, including industrial corporations such as CLAAS, Horsch, Siemens, BASF, Heidelberg Materials, Siemens Energy, Knauf, and Linde,” Tokayev said.

Furthermore, President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide all necessary conditions for expanding the presence of German businesses in the domestic market.

Tokayev also outlined the large-scale political reforms being implemented in the country. It was noted that Kazakhstan’s new Constitution reflects the core principles guiding the country’s development as a democratic, secular, rule-based, and progressive state.

For her part, Katherina Reiche thanked the President for the opportunity to discuss key issues on the bilateral agenda and highlighted Kazakhstan’s significant progress in socio-economic development.

The minister also described Kazakhstan as Germany’s largest trade and economic partner in the region and emphasized the considerable potential for expanding bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, particular attention was given to prospects for strengthening cooperation in energy, industry, digitalization, extraction and processing of rare earth metals, as well as transport and logistics infrastructure.