Uzbekneftegaz, CNPC review progress on key oil and gas projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Uzbekistan's state energy company Uzbekneftegaz and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) agreed to accelerate ongoing joint projects and explore new areas of cooperation during talks in Tashkent.

This was reported in a statement released by Uzbekneftegaz following a meeting between Chairman Abdugani Sanginov and a CNPC delegation led by Vice President Sun Dayun, which summarized the current state of cooperation and discussed ways to expand long-term cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

At the same time, the information indicates that, in the course of the meeting, the sides emphasized that the growing strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China has created favorable conditions for closer collaboration in the energy industry. They also noted that a meeting earlier this year between Sanginov and CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang had helped strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, CNPC and its subsidiaries account for a significant share of the company's joint projects, service contracts, and technical cooperation with Chinese partners.

The discussions covered the operations of the Asia Trans Gas joint venture, which manages natural gas transportation, as well as the New Silk Road joint venture, which is involved in the development of hydrocarbon fields in Uzbekistan.

The parties also reviewed progress on a project to drill 30 deep exploration wells in the Ustyurt region, emphasizing the need to speed up equipment mobilization, complete installation work, and begin drilling on schedule.

Another topic of discussion was ongoing work by China Oilfield Services Drilling Company (CCDC) to eliminate the consequences of a technogenic accident at the Mustaqillikning 25 Yilligi (25 Years of Independence) gas field in Boysun district. The officials stressed the importance of mobilizing the necessary equipment, personnel, and resources to ensure the project is completed on time and to the required standards.

"The long-standing partnership and mutual trust between our companies provide a solid foundation for implementing new investment projects and expanding long-term cooperation in the oil and gas sector," the parties said, according to a statement released by Uzbekneftegaz.

The meeting concluded with agreements to accelerate the implementation of existing projects, identify new areas of cooperation, and further strengthen the strategic partnership between Uzbekneftegaz and CNPC.