Uzbekistan, UNESCO reaffirm strategic partnership at Paris talks

Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of Presidential Administration Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Uzbekistan and UNESCO discussed expanding cooperation in education, artificial intelligence, creative industries and cultural heritage during a meeting between Uzbek officials and UNESCO Director-General Khaled Al-Anani.

This was reflected in the statement posted by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, on her Telegram account.

The talks focused on implementing the outcomes of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, which was held in Samarkand, as well as advancing joint initiatives in key areas of mutual interest.

According to the Uzbek side, discussions highlighted the development of human capital, the responsible use of artificial intelligence, support for creative industries, the promotion of women's leadership and the preservation of cultural heritage.

"We paid particular attention to the development of human capital, artificial intelligence, creative industries, support for women's leadership and the preservation of cultural heritage," the Uzbek delegation said following the meeting.

The sides also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and UNESCO.

"Each meeting at UNESCO headquarters opens new opportunities to deepen our strategic partnership," the Uzbek side said.

UNESCO, the U.N. agency responsible for promoting international cooperation in education, science, culture and heritage preservation, has expanded its engagement with Uzbekistan in recent years through initiatives on cultural heritage, education and sustainable development.