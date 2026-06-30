Uzbekistan, The Asia Foundation discuss digital solutions for businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry held talks with a delegation from The Asia Foundation to discuss cooperation on entrepreneurship support, digitalization, and improvements to the country’s business environment.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the delegation from The Asia Foundation was led by Josh Friedman.

At the same time, the information indicates that, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed measures to support entrepreneurs, enhance Uzbekistan’s investment attractiveness, and expand digital services. Particular attention was paid to simplifying businesses’ access to public services, broadening electronic interaction with government agencies, strengthening legal protections for entrepreneurs, and developing digital platforms.

“The discussions reflected a shared commitment to advancing digital governance, improving the delivery of public services, and creating more favorable conditions for entrepreneurship and investment,” the Chamber said.

The parties also explored opportunities for joint initiatives aimed at increasing transparency in the business environment, strengthening investor confidence, and reducing corruption risks.

Founded in 1954, The Asia Foundation operates across nearly 20 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, implementing programs focused on governance reform, entrepreneurship development, the rule of law, and institutional transparency.

According to the Chamber, the meeting concluded with an agreement to jointly develop digital solutions and practical projects for entrepreneurs, while continuing to expand cooperation in areas related to business development and public-sector modernization.