Kazakhstan aims to attract over $25.5B in foreign investment in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Kazakhstan aims to attract over $25.5 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) and 31.5 trillion tenge ($65.8 billion) in fixed capital investment this year, the government's press service says.

This was announced by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a government meeting.

The directive follows specific orders issued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a joint session of the Chambers of Parliament, tasking state bodies and institutions to systematically upgrade the domestic business climate.

"The Head of State has outlined the task of further improving the country's investment climate and implementing breakthrough projects that increase added value in priority sectors of the economy. Specific indicators and tasks for attracting investment have been set for each minister and regional governor (akim). This year, we must attract over $25.5 billion in foreign investment and 31.5 trillion tenge ($65.8 billion) of investment in fixed capital," Bektenov said during the session.

The statement of Kazakh government notes that to ensure these thresholds are met, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside responsible government agencies, has been instructed to scale up its target performance metrics.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will collaborate with the Prosecutor General’s Office to streamline comprehensive project support frameworks, ensuring strict legal protection and safeguarding the rights of international investors across the country.