Liechtenstein sees growing private sector interest in Uzbekistan

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Uzbekistan and Liechtenstein discussed opportunities to deepen trade, investment and financial cooperation during a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the 2026 International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group Constituency Meeting in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov met with Liechtenstein Prime Minister and Minister for General Government Affairs and Finance Brigitte Haas to explore ways to strengthen economic ties and promote new investment initiatives between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both governments, including Liechtenstein Ministry of General Government Affairs and Finance Secretary General Eve Beck, Senior Advisor Daniela Sele, Central Bank of Uzbekistan Chairman Timur Ishmetov, and First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Ilkhom Norkulov.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, the discussions focused on expanding bilateral trade and investment, strengthening financial cooperation, and identifying new areas for practical collaboration.

"The parties exchanged views on strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and Liechtenstein, prospects for collaboration in the financial sector, and other areas of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also reviewed opportunities to attract additional investment and implement joint projects, highlighting the steady growth of economic relations between the countries.

During the talks, the Liechtenstein delegation noted increasing interest among the country's private sector in Uzbekistan's rapidly developing economy.

"The delegation highlighted the growing interest of Liechtenstein's business community in Uzbekistan and emphasized the significant potential for expanding cooperation, particularly through companies active in the construction and healthcare sectors," the ministry said.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan continues to pursue economic reforms aimed at attracting foreign investment, improving the business climate and strengthening partnerships with European economies.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides agreed to maintain regular dialogue and continue advancing practical cooperation in trade, investment and finance, reaffirming their commitment to expanding bilateral relations in areas of shared interest.