Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with residents of children's home in Sheki (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited the No. 6 Children's Home Social Service Institution in Sheki on June 30.

Leyla Aliyeva watched an artistic program performed by children living at the institution. The children were also presented with gifts, and commemorative photographs were taken with them.

The institution, which began operating in 1936 as Children's Home No. 2, has continued its activities since 1988 under the name Sheki Mixed-Type Children's Home. In 2018, a newly constructed building for the institution was commissioned with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, on the initiative and under the leadership of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

The institution provides care for children deprived of parental care.

Social rehabilitation measures are implemented to facilitate the children's social integration, and various services are provided to ensure the effective organization of their leisure time. The children receive social, household, psychological, medical, educational, and legal support services.