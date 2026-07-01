Turkmenistan orders wheat contracts with landowners for 2027 crop

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Turkmenistan has ordered wheat production contracts with landowners, land users and tenants as part of preparations for the 2027 harvest campaign.

This was reported by the press service of the Turkmen government following a decree on wheat production for the 2027 season signed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

According to the decree, "the State Association Turkmengallaonumleri, jointly with the regional administrations, shall ensure wheat production in the required volumes on the basis of contracts concluded with land tenants, land users and landowners."

The decree instructs the State Association Turkmengallaonumleri and regional authorities to sow wheat on designated areas across the country for next year's harvest.

According to the press service, the measure is aimed at increasing wheat production and creating favorable conditions for farming associations, land tenants and landowners engaged in grain cultivation.

Agriculture is one of the key sectors of Turkmenistan’s economy, contributing around 11-12% to GDP and employing a significant share of the population. The sector focuses primarily on the cultivation of strategic crops such as cotton and wheat, as well as vegetables, fruits, and melons.

The government places strong emphasis on modernizing farming practices, improving irrigation systems, and increasing productivity through state support programs. Large state entities, including Turkmenpagta State Concern and Turkmengallaonumleri State Association, coordinate cotton and grain production, respectively, while livestock breeding and food processing are managed by specialized state associations.