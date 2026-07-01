BSTDB to allocate new funding for Azerbaijan's logistics, tourism, education projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) will continue to finance new projects in Azerbaijan in the fields of logistics, tourism, education, and renewable energy, the bank's President Serhat Köksal told reporters on the sidelines of the 28th Annual Meeting of the BSTDB Board of Governors in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Köksal, the bank is currently financing a number of projects in Azerbaijan.

"A new agreement has been reached with Azerbaijan Airlines yesterday. In the future, we plan to finance investments in solar power plants. Now, I cannot disclose the details because negotiations are ongoing," he noted.

Köksal pointed out that the bank also plans to finance numerous projects in the fields of logistics, tourism, and education in Azerbaijan in the near future.

"The goal of our bank is to support the development of both Azerbaijan and other member countries, as well as to contribute to the expansion of trade between countries. We receive great support from the Azerbaijani government in this direction. As a bank, we will continue to do our best for the development of the Azerbaijani economy," the BSTDB president added.