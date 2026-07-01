Digitalization and investment redefine Uzbekistan–South Korea partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The expanding scope of Uzbekistan–South Korea cooperation reflects a shift toward a more strategic partnership centered on technological modernization, industrial development, digital transformation, and long-term investment.

The expanding scope of bilateral engagement is underpinned by a solid economic foundation. Bilateral trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea reached approximately $1.7 billion in 2025, while South Korean investment in Uzbekistan has exceeded $8 billion. Nearly 1,000 joint ventures with Korean participation operate across various sectors of the Uzbek economy. In addition, bilateral trade increased by 12% in early 2026, reflecting the growing dynamism of economic relations and the increasing role of South Korea as a source of investment, technology, and industrial expertise for Uzbekistan.

One of the most significant trends is the strengthening of cooperation in the energy sector. The upcoming second Uzbekistan - Korea International Energy Forum, “Energy Value Networks Forum,” reflects both countries’ commitment to expanding collaboration in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and advanced energy technologies. The continuation of the forum following its successful launch in 2025 indicates the institutionalization of energy dialogue between the two countries. As Uzbekistan seeks to modernize its energy infrastructure and increase the share of clean energy in its energy mix, South Korea’s technological expertise and investment capacity position it as a valuable partner in supporting these objectives.

Another major pillar of bilateral relations is digital transformation. Multiple meetings and forums held in June 2026 focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, e-government, disaster management technologies, and public administration reform. The establishment of a Digital Government Cooperation Center represents a particularly important outcome, creating a permanent mechanism for transferring South Korean experience in digital governance to Uzbekistan. South Korea is widely recognized as one of the world’s leaders in e-government development, making its expertise especially relevant as Uzbekistan continues implementing large-scale digital reforms.

The emphasis on artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure highlights a shift toward future-oriented cooperation. Discussions surrounding data centers, Cyber University, IT service exports, startup development, and digital education indicate that both countries are seeking to create long-term technological ecosystems rather than focusing solely on individual projects. For Uzbekistan, cooperation with South Korea provides access to advanced technologies and management expertise, while South Korean companies gain opportunities to enter a rapidly growing Central Asian digital market.

Economic and investment cooperation remains one of the key drivers of bilateral relations and continues to expand into increasingly sophisticated industries. The visit of Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade to South Korea demonstrates both governments’ intention to diversify bilateral economic relations and increase industrial collaboration. Agreements covering sectors ranging from infrastructure and construction materials to robotics, metallurgy, financial services, tourism, and energy suggest a broadening investment agenda. The involvement of institutions such as KOICA and the Export-Import Bank of Korea further strengthens financial mechanisms capable of supporting large-scale projects.

Scientific and educational cooperation is emerging as another important area of engagement. Discussions on agricultural research, innovation, and joint scientific projects illustrate growing efforts to build knowledge-based partnerships. Such cooperation contributes not only to agricultural modernization but also to human capital development and the transfer of advanced research practices.

Transport and logistics cooperation further demonstrates the practical dimension of the partnership. The delivery of Hyundai Rotem high-speed trains through a multimodal transport corridor connecting South Korea, China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan highlights both countries’ commitment to infrastructure modernization. Beyond improving passenger transportation, these projects support tourism development, logistics integration, and broader economic connectivity.

The diversity of ongoing initiatives demonstrates that bilateral cooperation is no longer concentrated in a limited number of sectors but increasingly encompasses the full spectrum of economic modernization, technological development, and institutional reform.

An additional factor strengthening bilateral ties is the significant Korean diaspora in Uzbekistan. Discussions regarding the upcoming 90th anniversary of the Korean diaspora’s settlement in Uzbekistan underscore the cultural and historical foundations of the relationship. The diaspora serves as an important bridge facilitating people-to-people contacts, cultural exchange, and economic cooperation.

Taken together, these developments indicate that Uzbekistan and South Korea are constructing a multidimensional partnership based on complementary interests. Uzbekistan seeks technological modernization, industrial diversification, digital transformation, and foreign investment, while South Korea views Uzbekistan as a strategically important partner in Central Asia with considerable economic potential and growing regional influence.

The breadth of cooperation reflects the strategic importance of the relationship for both countries. The combination of strong economic ties, expanding technological cooperation, and growing institutional dialogue suggests that Uzbekistan–South Korea relations are evolving into one of the most comprehensive partnerships between a Central Asian state and an East Asian economy.

Looking ahead, cooperation is likely to deepen further in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, digital government, transport infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and innovation-driven industries. The increasing number of institutional mechanisms, forums, and joint initiatives suggests that bilateral relations are becoming more structured and sustainable, creating a durable framework for long-term cooperation and positioning South Korea as one of Uzbekistan’s most important strategic partners in Asia.