Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Sheki City Art School (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. On June 30, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva familiarized herself with the newly commissioned building of the Sheki City Art School.

Leyla Aliyeva was provided with detailed information about the school.

The building, constructed in 1938, had become unusable over time. Therefore, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation constructed a new school building.

The educational institution, consisting of two blocks, is designed for 430 students. The school is fully equipped with the necessary furniture, equipment, and visual aids.

The facility includes music, theory, choir, photography, painting, sculpture, and design classrooms, as well as choreography and assembly halls, a library, and a canteen for teachers and students. Landscaping and greening have been carried out on the school grounds with decorative shrubs and trees planted, and a modern lighting system installed.