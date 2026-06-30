Baku strengthens unity of Turkic world — political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. “Turkic World Week,” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress in Baku, is not merely a celebration of a historic anniversary. This event once again demonstrates Azerbaijan’s role in the scientific, cultural, and spiritual integration of the Turkic world. It is precisely in Baku that the ideas laid down a century ago are regaining relevance today against the backdrop of new geopolitical realities and finding tangible expression in cooperation projects implemented within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, Political scientist Azer Garayev told Trend.

“The First Turkological Congress, held in Baku in 1926, was a historic event at which issues concerning the common language, history, alphabet, literature, and culture of the Turkic peoples were discussed for the first time on a broad international scale. The decisions adopted at that time were not merely of an academic nature. They represented a strategic vision that contributed to the formation of a shared identity and the strengthening of intellectual ties among the Turkic peoples. “The fact that the Soviet authorities obstructed the implementation of these ideas in the years that followed, and that the congress participants were subjected to repression, also attests to the great historical significance of this initiative,” he said.

According to him, these ideas are being revived today.

It is no coincidence that the events marking the 100th anniversary of the First Turkic Congress are being held precisely during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States. This is a logical continuation of the policy pursued in recent years to deepen integration among the Turkic states. President Ilham Aliyev, emphasizing this point in his address, states: ‘The fact that the Turkic World Week, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, coincides with Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States carries special symbolic meaning.

The First Turkological Congress, which brought together prominent figures in world Turkology and renowned scholars at the magnificent Ismailiyya Palace, one of the architectural gems of our capital, holds exceptional importance as the ideological foundation for the cultural integration of Turkic peoples, who share a rich history and ancient heritage.

The fact that this unique international scientific and cultural forum, which focused on key issues related to the development and future of the common spiritual values of the Turkic world – language, history, ethnography, literature, and culture – particularly the transition to a unified Turkic alphabet, was held in Azerbaijan at that time was no coincidence. Beginning in the 19th century, profound socio-political and cultural transformations in Azerbaijan paved the way for national self-awareness through the creation of a new type of theater, school, and the first national press publication, ultimately culminating in the establishment of the first democratic state in the Muslim and Turkic world. Even in the early 20th century, the capital of Baku was recognized as one of the prestigious centers of world Turkology thanks to its high-level intellectual environment consisting of a generation of nationally minded intellectuals.



Garaev noted that Azerbaijan’s special status in the Turkic world is not limited to the modern era. As early as the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Baku had become one of the largest educational and intellectual centers of the Turkic-Muslim world.

“It was here that the first national theater was established, the first national press was formed, a modern education system was developed, and the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim East was created. It was precisely this foundation that made it possible to hold the First Congress of Turkology in Baku. President Ilham Aliyev articulates this historical reality in his speech: “Beginning in the 19th century, profound socio-political and cultural transformations in Azerbaijan paved the way for national self-awareness through the creation of a new type of theater, school, and the first national press publication, ultimately culminating in the establishment of the first democratic state in the Muslim and Turkic world. Even in the early 20th century, the capital of Baku was recognized as one of the prestigious centers of world Turkology thanks to its high-level intellectual environment consisting of a generation of nationally minded intellectuals.” This quote clearly illustrates the historical foundations of Azerbaijan’s role in the Turkic world. Azerbaijan served as a bridge between the Turkic peoples not only geographically but also in terms of ideas and intellectual exchange. The educational system, cultural environment, and political thought that took shape here subsequently became a model for the entire region. That is precisely why Baku has long been considered one of the main centers of global Turkology,” he said.

The political scientist emphasized that this tradition continues to this day. The gathering of scholars, government officials, and representatives of international organizations from 20 countries in Baku as part of Turkic World Week demonstrates Azerbaijan’s growing prestige as a platform for dialogue. Of particular significance is the fact that the events are taking place not only in the capital, but also in Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam. In this way, on the one hand, Azerbaijan is demonstrating the full restoration of life in the territories liberated from occupation, and on the other, it is transforming Karabakh into a shared cultural space for the Turkic world.

“In reality, in the modern era, integration among Turkic states is no longer limited to shared history and language alone. Economic projects, the Middle Corridor, energy security, digital development, educational programs, and humanitarian cooperation are contributing to the formation of a unified strategic space. In this process, Azerbaijan is one of the leading players thanks to its geographical location, political initiatives, and balanced foreign policy. In this regard, another idea contained in President Ilham Aliyev’s address deserves special attention: “We can confidently say that the progressive ideas put forward by the First Turkological Congress form the foundation of the projects successfully being implemented by the Organization of Turkic States today to create a common humanitarian space.” This quote demonstrates that the ideas put forward a century ago are not merely historical memories. They remain one of the main directions of practical policy. “Projects such as the development of a common alphabet, cooperation in science and education, the preservation of cultural heritage, and the development of a common media and information space can be viewed as a modern continuation of the strategic direction set by the First Turkic Congress,” Garayev said.

According to him, the holding of Turkic World Week once again demonstrates that Azerbaijan positions itself not only as an organizer.

The ideas expressed in Baku a century ago are once again being discussed in the same city today. The difference is that there are now independent Turkic states, strong international platforms, and a shared political will to implement these ideas. Azerbaijan is one of the leading participants in this process, based on its historical mission and current capabilities. “World Turkic Week can be viewed as one of the most striking manifestations of this continuity, historical continuity, and strategic vision for the future,” the political scientist added.