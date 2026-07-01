Witkoff and Kushner reaffirm U.S. commitment to Iran negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner reaffirmed Washington's intention to continue negotiations with Iran aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement during a meeting in Doha with Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

This was stated in a post by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X.

According to the ministry, the U.S. representatives expressed appreciation for Qatar's mediating role in the negotiations between Washington and Tehran and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to continuing diplomatic efforts.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the progress of the U.S.-Iran negotiations, the situation in the Middle East, and the ceasefire in Lebanon.

For his part, Al Thani said Qatar would continue its mediation efforts to help facilitate a comprehensive agreement that would contribute to strengthening regional and international security.