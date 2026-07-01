Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss expanding economic cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed to deepen cooperation in public finance, social protection, and broader economic development during a meeting between senior government officials.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan following the 2026 Constituency Meeting, held in Tashkent on June 29-30.

Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov met with Kyrgyz Finance Minister Ruslan Suynaliyev to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation, with both sides highlighting the steady growth of ties driven by the political commitment of the two countries' leaders.

The officials said the partnership, built on friendship, good-neighborly relations, and mutual trust, has created new opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the financial sector.

"In particular, during the negotiations, the parties discussed the further development of socio-economic cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, including strengthening bilateral relations and expanding areas of practical partnership." the ministry noted in the statement.

The talks focused on enhancing public finance management, improving the financial sustainability of social insurance systems, strengthening social protection policies, and sharing institutional expertise.

The two sides also discussed increasing exchanges between specialists.

"Specifically, the discussions covered the prospects for cooperation in exchanging knowledge and experience, including organizing consultations between specialists and launching seminars and training programs." the ministry said.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the officials reaffirmed their commitment to expanding socioeconomic cooperation, maintaining regular dialogue, and advancing practical collaboration in areas of mutual interest.