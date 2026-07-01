Uzbekistan sees surge in communications sector investment in 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Investment in Uzbekistan’s information and communications sector reached 3.1 trillion soms (approximately $257 million) in the first quarter of 2026.

These numbers were reflected in the statement published by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, marking the highest level recorded for the period in recent years.

The figure represents investment in fixed capital from all financing sources during the January–March period. Of the total amount, 2.4 trillion soms (about $199 million) came from foreign investment and loans, underscoring the sector’s growing appeal to international investors.

Statistics show a significant increase compared with previous years. Investment in the sector totaled 1.6 trillion soms (about $133 million) in the first quarter of 2022, 1.1 trillion soms (approximately $91.4 million) in 2023, 2.3 trillion soms (about $191.2 million) in 2024, and 1.7 trillion soms (approximately $141.3 million) in 2025 before rising to 3.1 trillion soms (about $257.8 million) in the first three months of 2026.

The strong growth reflects Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation, expand telecommunications infrastructure, and develop its information technology ecosystem. Increased investment is expected to support the rollout of advanced communication networks, digital services, data infrastructure, and technology-driven business solutions.

Analysis

"The sharp rise in investment suggests growing confidence in Uzbekistan’s digital economy, which has become a key priority under the country’s modernization agenda. The fact that nearly 77% of total investment came from foreign sources indicates sustained international interest in Uzbekistan’s telecommunications and technology sectors." the Trend's analysis said.

The year-to-year trend suggests that Uzbekistan is placing increasing emphasis on the development of its digital economy and communications infrastructure. While investment levels fluctuated between 2022 and 2025, the sharp rise in the first quarter of 2026 indicates renewed momentum in the sector. The growth may reflect the launch of new telecommunications, data infrastructure, and digitalization projects, as well as stronger investor confidence in the country's long-term technology and connectivity development plans. The high share of foreign financing also points to growing international interest in Uzbekistan's expanding ICT market.

As the government continues to promote digitalization across public services, finance, education, and industry, demand for modern communications infrastructure is likely to remain strong. Rising investment levels could help improve connectivity, attract technology companies, and strengthen Uzbekistan’s position as an emerging digital hub in Central Asia.