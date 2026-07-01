Turkish FM discusses regional issues with EU delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with European Commission Executive Vice-President and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, and EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner.

Hakan Fidan wrote about this on his X page.

According to him, the sides discussed all current issues related to Türkiye–EU relations. The minister said the talks covered foreign policy, connectivity, trade, migration, and visa issues.

He added that the participants also exchanged views on current regional and global issues, with a particular focus on the situation in the Middle East and the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

"We hope that this joint visit to our country by three key members of the European Commission will mark an important step toward bringing relations between Türkiye and the European Union to the level we aspire to," the minister said.