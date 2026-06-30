Baku appeals court reviews case of convicted Armenian citizens (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. On June 30, the Baku Court of Appeal continued hearing the appeals filed by Armenian citizens, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others, who were convicted by the Baku Military Court of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the planning and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, the forcible seizure of power, and numerous other crimes resulting from Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The court session was held under the chairmanship of Judge Elmar Rahimov of the Baku Court of Appeal, with Judges Emin Mehdiyev and Mehriban Garayeva participating (reserve judge Ali Mammadov). Each of the persons subject to the criminal appeal proceedings was provided with an interpreter in the language they understood—Armenian and Russian—as well as legal counsel to ensure their defense.

Representatives of the victims and the prosecutors representing the state prosecution—Abbas Abbasli, head of a department of the General Prosecutor's Office's Department for Public Prosecution, and department prosecutors Anar Alakbarov and Sevinc Gasimova—also attended the hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, it was noted that one of the two lawyers representing each of the defendants, Madat Babayan and David Babayan, was unable to attend the court session due to health problems. Therefore, the participants in the proceedings were informed that, in accordance with the requirements of the law, new defense lawyers had been appointed for them at the state's expense.

The newly appointed defense lawyers were then introduced to the participants in the court proceedings. The defendants stated that they had no objection to the participation of their defense lawyers.

The court proceedings then continued.

Later, defendant Davit Ishkhanyan addressed the court, stating that after reviewing the records of the court hearings, he wished to submit the notes he had prepared.

The presiding judge of the judicial panel noted that reviewing the records of the court hearings was his procedural right.

Davit Ishkhanyan was informed that, since his comments on the records had not been submitted in the Azerbaijani language, they would need to be translated before being submitted to the court. It was explained that the comments must be submitted in writing, rather than orally, and in the Azerbaijani language.

After the comments are translated, they must also be provided to the prosecution in order to ensure equality between the parties during the adversarial proceedings.

Davit Ishkhanyan requested that arrangements be made for his notes to be submitted to the interpreter. The presiding judge stated that appropriate arrangements would be made for this purpose.

Later, David Babayan addressed the court, requesting that arrangements be made for him to meet with his newly appointed defense lawyer.

The court hearing continued with oral arguments by the defense substantiating their appeals.

Counsel for defendant Davit Allahverdiyan addressed the court, requesting that his client be acquitted. Davit Allahverdiyan stated that he supported the appeal filed by his defense lawyer and agreed with the arguments set out therein.

Counsel for Melikset Pashayan then addressed the court. He requested that the court overturn the guilty verdict issued against the defendant on February 5, 2026, and render a verdict of acquittal. Speaking afterward, M. Pashayan expressed support for the position presented by his defense lawyer. He stated that he did not consider himself guilty of the charges brought against him.

Counsel for defendant Davit Ishkhanyan then addressed the court. In his remarks, the lawyer requested that the court overturn the verdict against D. Ishkhanyan dated February 5, 2026, and render a verdict of acquittal.

The court then declared a recess to allow the defendants to hold confidential meetings with their defense lawyers.

After the recess, the hearing resumed with further oral arguments.

Addressing the court, defendant Davit Ishkhanyan first filed a motion requesting that duplicate copies of the appeal and petition he had prepared himself be added to the case file. He then stated that he did not agree with the charges brought against him.

The next court hearing is scheduled for July 3.

Under the Baku Military Court's verdict of February 5, 2026, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment. Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment; Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan to 19 years; Garik Martirosyan to 18 years; Davit Allahverdiyan and Levon Balayan to 16 years; and Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, and Erik Ghazaryan to 15 years' imprisonment.