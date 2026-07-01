Azerbaijan abolishes visa requirement for Japanese and Korean citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The visa requirement for citizens of Japan and Korea holding ordinary passports to enter Azerbaijan for tourism purposes has been abolished from July 1, 2026, to July 1, 2027.

This was reported by the press service of the State Migration Service.

The report noted that the visa abolition was introduced in order to facilitate the travel opportunities of citizens, strengthen cooperation between the countries, and promote the development of tourism.

According to the new rules, citizens of the mentioned countries can enter Azerbaijan three times without a visa during the specified period and stay in the country for up to 30 days on each visit.

Citizens of the listed countries who intend to come to the country for purposes other than tourism or to stay here for a long time may come to Azerbaijan after obtaining the appropriate visa in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.

Foreigners temporarily staying in the territory of Azerbaijan for more than 15 days must be registered at their place of residence in accordance with the requirements of the Migration Code.

In addition, if there are grounds provided for in the legislation, foreigners must apply to the State Migration Service in person through the "migration services" working window operating in "ASAN Khidmet" centers or electronically by linking to the "Electronic services" section of the Migration Service's official website.