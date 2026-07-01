Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva reviews restoration and reconstruction works at Muhammad Fuzuli Park in Sheki (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. On June 30, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Muhammad Fuzuli Culture and Recreation Park in Sheki to review the upcoming restoration and reconstruction plans for the area.

Established in 1951, the historic park is slated for a series of major renovations. A key focal point of the project is the revitalization of the iconic 1,800-seat "Summer Theatre," which was historically one of the most beloved recreation and cultural hubs for both residents and visitors.

Between 1975 and 1980, the Summer Theatre hosted iconic performances by legendary figures such as the renowned pop and opera singer Rashid Behbudov, People’s Artist Zeynab Khanlarova, and the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Niyazi. In the following decades, the venue staged renowned theatrical performances featuring Nasiba Zeynalova and Hajibaba Baghirov, as well as concerts by prominent mugham and folk performers, including Alibaba Mammadov, Sakhavat Mammadov, Melekkhanim Ayyubova, and others.

As part of the initial preservation works, the bust of the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli has already been carefully removed, expertly restored, and returned to its rightful place in the recreation area.

The primary objective of the comprehensive project is to faithfully restore the park’s original frescoes, revitalize the theater, and showcase works by local sculptors. Ultimately, the initiative aims to bring audiences back to this cultural landmark and transform the park into a vibrant, modern family recreation space.