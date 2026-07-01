Tajikistan, US discuss expanding bilateral partnership

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Tajikistan and the US discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

This was discussed on June 30, 2026, in Washington during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of relations between Tajikistan and the United States, reaffirming their mutual interest in further strengthening the bilateral partnership based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and long-term mutually beneficial cooperation," the statement said.

The parties also discussed in detail the expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation, including increasing bilateral trade, improving the investment climate and attracting U.S. companies to implement projects in priority sectors of the economy of the Republic of Tajikistan.

They also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in industry, energy, transport infrastructure and the digital economy.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Marco Rubio also exchanged views on regional security issues.

The parties reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation in combating extremism, terrorism and transnational crime, and emphasized the importance of strengthening stability and promoting sustainable development in Central Asia.

Meanwhile, the meeting reflects both countries’ interest in broadening bilateral cooperation beyond traditional political dialogue by placing greater emphasis on trade, investment and economic development.

The discussions on improving the investment climate and attracting U.S. companies suggest that Tajikistan is seeking to diversify its sources of foreign investment and expand cooperation in strategically important sectors, including energy, transport infrastructure, industry and the digital economy.