Azerbaijan secures right to accede UNECE Committee Bureau leadership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Azerbaijan has secured the right to participate in the governing body of the Bureau of the Committee on Innovation, Competitiveness and Public-Private Partnerships (CICPPP) of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) for 2026-2028.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

According to the report, the country won this right at the 19th session of CICPPP held in Geneva. Thus, the representative of the Ministry of Economy, Turkan Vusat, was elected as the Deputy Chairperson of the Committee Bureau.

The report noted that representation in the bureau leadership will allow Azerbaijan to participate in the process of developing international standards in the field of public-private partnership. At the same time, it will contribute to the expansion of our country's cooperation with international expert networks, the application of advanced methodologies and successful practices in our country, as well as the improvement of the national institutional and legal framework for public-private partnership in line with international standards.

"Moreover, an opportunity is created to promote Azerbaijan's activities in the field of public-private partnership on the international platform, which stimulates the implementation of new projects with foreign investors and development partners," added the report.

UNECE is one of the influential regional organizations that plays an important role in the formation of international standards and recommendations in areas such as economic cooperation, trade, transport, energy, environment, innovation, and public-private partnerships.

CICPPP operates within the framework of the UNECE sub-program for Economic Cooperation and Integration and serves the development of international cooperation in the areas of public-private partnerships, innovation policy, competitiveness, and sustainable economic development. The institution is considered one of the main platforms that guide the development of international standards, model laws, and methodological documents on public-private partnerships.