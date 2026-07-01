BSTDB approves 31 new projects in 2025 - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) approved 31 new projects totaling over 668 million euro in 2025, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at the 28th Annual Meeting of the BSTDB Board of Governors in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"Despite the challenging geopolitical and economic environment, the Bank demonstrated resilience, expanded its operations, and continued to deliver on its development mandate across the region. The results achieved last year are encouraging. 31 new projects totaling over 668 million euro were approved, marking a growth of nearly 81% compared to the previous year," he noted.

According to him, along with the growth of the bank's operating portfolio to approximately 1.5 billion euro and its strong financial performance, this underscores its importance and effectiveness as a regional development institution.

"These achievements represent significant progress in the first year of implementing the second phase of the bank's medium-term strategy and business plan for 2025–2026. They also demonstrate the bank's ability to effectively respond to the changing needs of its member countries while remaining firmly committed to its development mission," he added.